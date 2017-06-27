Would-be thief damages fire department's vending machine

When a Southridge firefighter drove past the firehouse Monday evening everything appeared to be okay. But, that was not the case two hours later.

Matt Sandy reported to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office that sometime between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. someone tried to break into the Southridge Fire Department’s vending machine.

He told Deputy Bailey he had driven past the fire department, located at 2358 Highway 163, and did not see any damage to the machine. When he drove by again two hours later, he spotted it and called the sheriff's office.

According to the incident report, it appeared the unknown subject tried to break into the money and soda compartments of the machine, which had been unplugged.

It did not appear the would-be thief succeeded. However, the machine’s interior and exterior sustained $750 worth of damage.

Anyone with information on this crime should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

