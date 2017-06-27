JPD: Man buys $500 worth of shoes with counterfeit cash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: Man buys $500 worth of shoes with counterfeit cash

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Darren James (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) Darren James (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police say a man earned $570 selling two pairs of Retro Jordan shoes. Unfortunately, he quickly learned the money he was given in the transaction was counterfeit.

The victim told police he sold the shoes to Darren Dearnel James.

“[Victim] advised that James handed him the money fold up with $50’s and $20’s,” court documents state. “[Victim] advised that after James left his residence he was counting the money and that is when he noticed the money was counterfeit.”

The victim then tried to contact James on Facebook but a probable cause affidavit states James had already blocked him.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department jail roster, James was booked into the detention center around 11:40 a.m. Monday.

He appeared before Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling Tuesday afternoon.

Judge Boling found probable cause to charge him with forgery in the 1st degree.

The class B felony charge carries with it the possibility of up to $15,000 in fines and/or 5 to 20 years in prison if convicted.

James is set to appear in court again on July 31. His bond was set at $2,500.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Deer breaks in, damages church

    Deer breaks in, damages church

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-06-27 22:21:03 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-06-27 22:33:47 GMT
    (Source: KNWA)(Source: KNWA)

    Several animal control officers in Arkansas attended church not long ago, but not for religious reasons.

    Several animal control officers in Arkansas attended church not long ago, but not for religious reasons.

  • Man threatens to shoot up business, staffing agency, police say

    Man threatens to shoot up business, staffing agency, police say

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-06-27 22:08:13 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-06-27 22:29:22 GMT

    A man is in trouble with the law after he reportedly threatened people at Peco Foods as well as another business in Randolph County, Pocahontas Police Chief Cecil Tackett said Tuesday. 

    A man is in trouble with the law after he reportedly threatened people at Peco Foods as well as another business in Randolph County, Pocahontas Police Chief Cecil Tackett said Tuesday. 

  • JPD: Man caught trespassing, inhaling spray paint

    JPD: Man caught trespassing, inhaling spray paint

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-06-27 22:24:03 GMT
    Anthony Stice (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Anthony Stice (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    A call from a concerned resident proved beneficial after Jonesboro police reportedly caught a man trespassing at an abandoned plant Monday night with his "head in a plastic bag" inhaling spray paint.

    A call from a concerned resident proved beneficial after Jonesboro police reportedly caught a man trespassing at an abandoned plant Monday night with his "head in a plastic bag" inhaling spray paint.

    •   
Powered by Frankly