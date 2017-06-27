JPD: Man buys $500 worth of shoes with counterfeit cash

Jonesboro police say a man earned $570 selling two pairs of Retro Jordan shoes. Unfortunately, he quickly learned the money he was given in the transaction was counterfeit.

The victim told police he sold the shoes to Darren Dearnel James.

“[Victim] advised that James handed him the money fold up with $50’s and $20’s,” court documents state. “[Victim] advised that after James left his residence he was counting the money and that is when he noticed the money was counterfeit.”

The victim then tried to contact James on Facebook but a probable cause affidavit states James had already blocked him.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department jail roster, James was booked into the detention center around 11:40 a.m. Monday.

He appeared before Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling Tuesday afternoon.

Judge Boling found probable cause to charge him with forgery in the 1st degree.

The class B felony charge carries with it the possibility of up to $15,000 in fines and/or 5 to 20 years in prison if convicted.

James is set to appear in court again on July 31. His bond was set at $2,500.

