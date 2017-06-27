Man involved in single-vehicle rollover arrested on drug charges

A man involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 141 Monday afternoon was arrested on drug-related charges.

Craighead County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to State Highway 141 Monday around 1:20 p.m. for a tractor-trailer rollover.

At the scene, deputies made contact with the driver, 40-year-old Tommy Brashears of Paragould.

“While speaking with Brashears I noticed he was very nervous and fidgety, walking around and talking on two different phones,” a probable cause affidavit states.

Another deputy then made contact with Brashears, and asked if he had taken any illegal drugs. Court documents state Brashears admitted to taking some meth the night before.

Brashears also told deputies where they could find a black bag with drug paraphernalia in it. Brashears told deputies he also stuck a small bag of meth in a small slit in the dash.

Deputies said they found both the bag of paraphernalia and the baggie of meth, which weighed approximately 1.1 grams.

A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge Brashears with possession of meth, less than 2 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; driving while intoxicated–drugs; and careless and prohibited driving.

Court documents state Brashears had no prior drug charges before this arrest.

His bond was set at $3,500.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android