Sex offender once again accused of moving, not telling police

A Level 3 sex offender given one week to pack his bags and move away from a daycare failed to comply, police say. So they moved him to jail.

Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause Tuesday to charge Gary Leon Webster, 66, of Jonesboro with failure to register/failure to comply with reporting requirements.

Jonesboro police arrested Webster, a Level 3 sex offender, on Monday; more than two months after they told him he was living too close to a daycare and needed to move.

According to court documents, on April 28, Officer Karen Rhinehart told Webster he had one week to move from a hotel in the 2900-block of Phillips Drive because he was living within 2,000 feet of a daycare.

“Webster advised that he would not move,” the affidavit stated.

On May 15, Rhinehart returned to the hotel and discovered that, instead of moving, he had paid for a one-week stay on May 1. The hotel said when Webster didn’t pay his bill on May 6, they moved his belongings to storage.

Rhinehart learned that Webster had been admitted to St. Bernards Behavioral Health. Hospital staff told her on May 24 that Webster had checked in on May 13. The hospital released him five days later.

“Webster has made no attempt to contact me since [he] was released on May 18,” Rhinehart stated in the affidavit.

On Monday, June 26, police arrested him on a bench warrant at the Jonesboro Police Department, 1001 Caraway, and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center.

On Tuesday Webster appeared before Judge Boling and asked that he be released on his own recognizance. The judge denied his request and set his bond at $25,000.

This was not the first time Webster appeared before a judge.

In November 2016, a warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to report a move he had made in July.

Earlier that year, in February, police arrested him on suspicion of public intoxication after he reportedly popped a pain pill before appearing in court.

