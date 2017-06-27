Man threatens to shoot up business, staffing agency, police say - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man threatens to shoot up business, staffing agency, police say

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

A man is in trouble with the law after he reportedly threatened people at Peco Foods as well as another business in Randolph County, Pocahontas Police Chief Cecil Tackett said Tuesday. 

Weldon Dylan West was arrested on suspicion of three counts of terroristic threatening in the case. In a media release Tuesday, Tackett said Pocahontas police got a call Monday from a local staffing agency about the threats. 

"They had received a call from an individual stating that they were going to 'shoot up' Peco, and then go (to) the staffing agency and 'shoot it up,'" Tackett said. 

Police later searched both areas as well as where authorities believed the calls were made, Tackett said. 

West, who is awaiting a bond hearing, was arrested Tuesday in Hot Springs and will be brought back to Pocahontas to face charges. 

