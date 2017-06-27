JPD: Man caught trespassing, inhaling spray paint

A call from a concerned resident proved beneficial after Jonesboro police reportedly caught a man trespassing at an abandoned plant Monday night with his "head in a plastic bag" inhaling spray paint.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday, Officer Joseph Bransetter received word from dispatch there was a bicycle laying against the fence of the abandoned GE plant.

The complainant who called dispatch was concerned someone had broken into the facility.

Bransetter began checking the area, in an attempt to find the owner of the bicycle.

"While clearing the area, I was able to locate a white male laying on the ground with his head in a plastic bag," a JPD incident report states.

Bransetter said he then asked the man, later identified as Anthony Shawn Stice, to show his hands.

"The male then looked up and attempted to stand up but fell back onto his backside," Bransetter said. "I contacted the male and observed silver paint on his face and a can of spray paint with a plastic bag with fresh paint residue that had been sprayed inside."

Bransetter arrested Stice. Another officer brought the bicycle back to his home.

Stice was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center and cited for breathing, inhaling, or drinking certain intoxicating compounds, public intoxication, and criminal trespassing.

He's expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday, June 28.

