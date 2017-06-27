JPD: Man caught trespassing, inhaling spray paint - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: Man caught trespassing, inhaling spray paint

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Anthony Stice (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) Anthony Stice (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A call from a concerned resident proved beneficial after Jonesboro police reportedly caught a man trespassing at an abandoned plant Monday night with his "head in a plastic bag" inhaling spray paint.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday, Officer Joseph Bransetter received word from dispatch there was a bicycle laying against the fence of the abandoned GE plant.

The complainant who called dispatch was concerned someone had broken into the facility.

Bransetter began checking the area, in an attempt to find the owner of the bicycle.

"While clearing the area, I was able to locate a white male laying on the ground with his head in a plastic bag," a JPD incident report states.

Bransetter said he then asked the man, later identified as Anthony Shawn Stice, to show his hands.

"The male then looked up and attempted to stand up but fell back onto his backside," Bransetter said. "I contacted the male and observed silver paint on his face and a can of spray paint with a plastic bag with fresh paint residue that had been sprayed inside."

Bransetter arrested Stice. Another officer brought the bicycle back to his home.

Stice was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center and cited for breathing, inhaling, or drinking certain intoxicating compounds, public intoxication, and criminal trespassing.

He's expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday, June 28.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Deer breaks in, damages church

    Deer breaks in, damages church

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-06-27 22:21:03 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-06-27 22:33:47 GMT
    (Source: KNWA)(Source: KNWA)

    Several animal control officers in Arkansas attended church not long ago, but not for religious reasons.

    Several animal control officers in Arkansas attended church not long ago, but not for religious reasons.

  • Man threatens to shoot up business, staffing agency, police say

    Man threatens to shoot up business, staffing agency, police say

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-06-27 22:08:13 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-06-27 22:29:22 GMT

    A man is in trouble with the law after he reportedly threatened people at Peco Foods as well as another business in Randolph County, Pocahontas Police Chief Cecil Tackett said Tuesday. 

    A man is in trouble with the law after he reportedly threatened people at Peco Foods as well as another business in Randolph County, Pocahontas Police Chief Cecil Tackett said Tuesday. 

  • JPD: Man caught trespassing, inhaling spray paint

    JPD: Man caught trespassing, inhaling spray paint

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-06-27 22:24:03 GMT
    Anthony Stice (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Anthony Stice (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    A call from a concerned resident proved beneficial after Jonesboro police reportedly caught a man trespassing at an abandoned plant Monday night with his "head in a plastic bag" inhaling spray paint.

    A call from a concerned resident proved beneficial after Jonesboro police reportedly caught a man trespassing at an abandoned plant Monday night with his "head in a plastic bag" inhaling spray paint.

    •   
Powered by Frankly