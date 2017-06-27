Deer breaks in, damages church

Several animal control officers in Arkansas attended church not long ago, but not for religious reasons.

That's because a deer crashed into a window at the First Baptist Church in Fayetteville, according to a report from KNWA in Fayetteville.

The surprise guest caused extensive damage to one room before Animal Control officers used three tranquilizer darts to take the deer down.

"We had a call several years ago where one got into a house, but you know, it's not very common," Tony Rankin, with Fayetteville Animal Services said. "We do have quite a few deer, so hopefully it won't become a more common problem."

Officers took the deer to a secluded area, where it was able to wake up after several hours.

Officers said the deer was never in any danger at any time.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android