Deer breaks in, damages church

Deer breaks in, damages church

Fayetteville (KNWA) -

Several animal control officers in Arkansas attended church not long ago, but not for religious reasons.

That's because a deer crashed into a window at the First Baptist Church in Fayetteville, according to a report from KNWA in Fayetteville. 

The surprise guest caused extensive damage to one room before Animal Control officers used three tranquilizer darts to take the deer down.

"We had a call several years ago where one got into a house, but you know, it's not very common," Tony Rankin, with Fayetteville Animal Services said. "We do have quite a few deer, so hopefully it won't become a more common problem."

Officers took the deer to a secluded area, where it was able to wake up after several hours.

Officers said the deer was never in any danger at any time.

