A-State Museum receives $43,490 grant

A new grant received this week by the Arkansas State University Museum will provide key opportunities for children and their families for years to come.

The museum received a $43,490 grant from the Carl B. and Florence E. King Foundation. The money will be used to extend the museum's membership in the Arkansas Discovery Network through 2018.

A museum official said the museum works on hands-on exhibits and programs dealing with science, technology, engineering, art, and math as part of the Arkansas Discovery Network.

"We strive to provide a thriving level of informal learning techniques that thrill children and help teachers and parents introduce children to progressive fields of the future," museum director Dr. Marti L. Allen said. "Network membership in 2018 will entitle us to nearly $1 million of quality, STEAM-supportive exhibits and hands-on programming that we could not otherwise afford."

The museum also received funding from the foundation in 2012 and 2014.

