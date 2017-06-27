Doniphan FEMA office to close Wednesday

The FEMA disaster recovery center in Doniphan will close for good at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, but officials noted those impacted by flooding and severe weather earlier this year can get help in other ways.

In a media release, FEMA officials noted people can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

The helpline can help people impacted by helping to register with FEMA, giving a change of address, telephone and bank account and insurance information to avoid disaster assistance processing delays, getting information on home inspections, get questions answered on letters sent by FEMA and how to appeal a decision.

People can also visit any of the other disaster centers; and can speak with FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration officials on disaster assistance or loans.

A list of the centers can be found at the Missouri state disaster website or at the FEMA website.

