Detours planned due to crash

There will be several detours in and around the Harrisburg Road exit on I-555 in the aftermath of a crash that killed one person Tuesday. (Source: I Drive Arkansas.com)

An accident involving an 18-wheeler that killed a Jonesboro man Tuesday morning also severely damaged an overpass, with highway officials looking at a plan to repair the roadway.

In the meantime, there could be a series of detours in and around the area for at least several weeks.

If you are traveling on I-555 North, a driver cannot cross the bridge. You will have to exit on Harrisburg Road on Exit 44. From there, you'll cross the road and be able to get back onto I-555.

Officials say it should be easier than normal due to not having to worry about cross traffic in the area.

If you are going south on Harrisburg Road, from Highland Drive, you will be blocked from crossing the overpass. Drivers have to turn left onto Windover by Burger King to connect with Caraway Road.

If you are traveling on Harrisburg Road near Central Baptist Church, you will not be able to cross. A motorist will have to either turn right onto Parker Road and connect with Caraway Road or go left onto Parker Road to connect with Southwest Drive.

There is also road work ongoing on Southwest Drive.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android