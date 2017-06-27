Crimestoppers: over a dozen warrants between two people

Jonesboro police need the public’s help in finding two people with 16 warrants between them.

Raheem Lane, 29, has five failure to appear warrants out of Jonesboro and two failure to appear warrants out of Craighead County. He also has one failure to appear warrant apiece out of Bay and Brookland.

Police are also looking for Jamercus Baker, 28, has five failure appear warrants out of Jonesboro and two out of Craighead County.

If you know the whereabouts of Lane or Baker, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

You can also text a tip to Crimestoppers by taking out your iPhone or Android device, typing in 274637 or the word “CRIMES” if your phone can do that.

In the message, type 935stop, all one word, followed by your tip.

Hit send, and you will get a message back with you anonymous tip number.

Keep that number for any future reward.

