Crimestoppers: Over a dozen warrants between two people - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crimestoppers: Over a dozen warrants between two people

Raheem Lane (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.) Raheem Lane (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)
Jamercus Baker (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.) Jamercus Baker (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police need the public’s help in finding two people with 16 warrants between them.

Raheem Lane, 29, has five failure to appear warrants out of Jonesboro and two failure to appear warrants out of Craighead County. He also has one failure to appear warrant apiece out of Bay and Brookland.

Police are also looking for Jamercus Baker, 28, has five failure appear warrants out of Jonesboro and two out of Craighead County.

If you know the whereabouts of Lane or Baker, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

You can also text a tip to Crimestoppers by taking out your iPhone or Android device, typing in 274637 or the word “CRIMES” if your phone can do that.

In the message, type 935stop, all one word, followed by your tip.

Hit send, and you will get a message back with you anonymous tip number.

Keep that number for any future reward.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Crimestoppers: over a dozen warrants between two people

    Crimestoppers: over a dozen warrants between two people

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-06-28 01:23:26 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-06-28 01:56:03 GMT
    Raheem Lane (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)Raheem Lane (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)

    Jonesboro police need the public’s help in finding two people with 16 warrants between them.

    Jonesboro police need the public’s help in finding two people with 16 warrants between them.

  • Jonesboro council approves IT ordinance

    Jonesboro council approves IT ordinance

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-06-28 01:38:36 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-06-28 01:56:02 GMT
    Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT)Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT)

    It was a $130,000 answer to a question that Jonesboro city officials say will never happen again. 

    It was a $130,000 answer to a question that Jonesboro city officials say will never happen again. 

  • Officials come to solution over power outage

    Officials come to solution over power outage

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 9:37 PM EDT2017-06-28 01:37:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-06-28 01:54:50 GMT
    Hardy City Hall (Source: KAIT)Hardy City Hall (Source: KAIT)

    After the city of Hardy celebrated Memorial Day in the dark, city and state officials met with Entergy to make sure that does not happen again.

    After the city of Hardy celebrated Memorial Day in the dark, city and state officials met with Entergy to make sure that does not happen again.

    •   
Powered by Frankly