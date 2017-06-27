Officials come to solution over power outage - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Officials come to solution over power outage

Hardy City Hall (Source: KAIT) Hardy City Hall (Source: KAIT)
HARDY, AR (KAIT) -

After the city of Hardy celebrated Memorial Day in the dark, city and state officials met with Entergy to make sure that does not happen again.

Mayor Jason Jackson said the city lost power from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. causing them to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue from holiday tourism.

During a meeting, State Representative Fran Cavenaugh, State Senator Linda Collins-Smith, County Judge Gene Moore, along with Entergy officials, decided rerouting lines to connect with the Highland substation would prevent Hardy from losing power during emergency situations.

Jackson said Entergy plans to cover the cost of building a similar integrated substation system that will also benefit other cities in Sharp County as well.

The project should be finished within a month.

