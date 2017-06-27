Jonesboro council approves IT ordinance

It was a $130,000 answer to a question that Jonesboro city officials say will never happen again.

Jonesboro city council members voted Tuesday in a special meeting to appropriate the money to help from being penalized by Microsoft over licenses to use the company's software on the city's 500 computers.

Mayor Harold Perrin said a Microsoft program was copied on several of the city's computers in 2008 but not all of them were with a paid license.

An audit found the error last year but could not stop the penalties.

Perrin said city officials were able to make a deal where instead of paying $239,000 to complete the computer upgrades, the city will pay nearly $130,000.

"The reseller in the contract now will be meeting with our IT every quarter so they will scan it every quarter to look at it. If someone asks well can that happen again, odds are very slim," Perrin said.

Under the plan, the money appropriated will be used to upgrade all of the 2016 Microsoft licenses with the computers to solve the problem.

