FEMA information center now closed in Lawrence & Randolph counties

A FEMA information center in Lawrence County and Randolph County closed Friday.

According to County Judge John Thomison, residents can still call FEMA to get assistance after the flooding that happened in the spring.

Thomison said FEMA representatives should begin contacting individuals about funding next week.

