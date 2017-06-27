FEMA information center to open in Lawrence Co. - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

FEMA information center to open in Lawrence Co.

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A FEMA information center opens Wednesday in Lawrence County.

According to County Judge John Thomison, the center will open at noon at the Black River Fire Training Center in Walnut Ridge.

It is for Lawrence County residents seeking individual assistance following flooding in recent months.

After Wednesday’s opening, it will be open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thomison said FEMA did not say how long the center will be open.

