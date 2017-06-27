MAPC approves zoning request at Industrial Park

Nearly 120 acres of land would be rezoned under a plan approved Tuesday by the Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission (Source: Kevan Imboden)

The rezoning of nearly 120 acres of land in the city's Industrial Park will provide a lot of dividends for the future, a city utility official said Tuesday.

The Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission voted Tuesday to grant the request by City Water and Light to rezone the land. Kevan Imboden with CWL said the proposal to rezone the land to industrial will free up any problem that could stand in the way of businesses looking at the area, especially with a quick timetable.

A large part of the land is already zoned industrial and will help in bringing businesses to the area, Imboden said.

"We just increase our chances when prospects do come to Jonesboro, that they will potentially be more and likely to locate here in Jonesboro and that will just create jobs for our folks here in Northeast Arkansas and Jonesboro and just help the overall economy," Imboden said.

The proposal now heads to the Jonesboro City Council at its next meeting.

