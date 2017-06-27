Parker Rd. business manager recalls crash

Several business employees recall the moment when a crash that killed one and shut down Interstate 555 and the Harrisburg Road overpass.

Sarah Wofford, office manager for Meals for Moms on E. Parker Road in Jonesboro, was getting ready for work when she heard two explosions.

She recalls a huge amount of traffic on Parker Road while turning into work.

Wofford said after the explosion, Jonesboro police and the Jonesboro Fire Department were on the scene within minutes. A sight she described as organized chaos.

“They were directing traffic very efficiently, very quickly,” Wofford said. “I feel like I’ve seen wrecks where they have a hard time getting people around, but I feel like everything was on point with this. And it was very quickly moving, and people were going where they needed to go.”

18-wheeler driver Jackie Becker of Jonesboro was killed in the crash.

Wofford said she hates to see ambulances leave the scene without lights and sirens.

She says knowing that someone is having probably the worst day of their life is never a good feeling.

