Witnesses told story of crash

Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash Tuesday on I-555 that killed one person and damaged an overpass. (Source: KAIT)

It was a scene often seen on the national news, witnesses said Tuesday when describing a crash involving an 18-wheeler that killed a Jonesboro man.

A Poinsett County woman said she pulled over onto the access road after the accident, put her car in park and started praying for the driver and emergency personnel.

"I've just kind of pulled over and doing a lot of thinking we just never know what the very next second holds in our lives," Tammy Booth of Harrisburg said.

Flames and clouds of dark billowing smoke could be seen near the overpass as the bridge's support beam dropped over. There were also detours in the area.

A Jonesboro man said people continued driving along after the accident.

"We continued to see people drive across the bridge while the smoke was engulfing the bridge coming up on both sides. They just kept driving across the bridge," Bill Skinner of Jonesboro said.

Steven Taylor, who works at J-T White Hardware and Lumber, said he was just feet away from the accident when he heard the explosion.

The scene left people who were in the area devastated, Taylor said.

"We were putting up some materials and heard a loud- like a bomb went off. My heart goes out to the family. You know.. I don't know.. I'm just speechless," Taylor said.

