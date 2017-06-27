Man on overpass at time of crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man on overpass at time of crash

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Bono man was crossing over the Harrisburg Road overpass when a semi-truck hit it, killing the driver and shutting down the overpass and Interstate 555.

Michael Bailey said he stopped his vehicle and walked to the bottom of the overpass to see what had happened.

That is when he heard three explosions.

Even with the fire, he said people were driving around the accident and through the smoke on the overpass.

“Everybody pretty well drove around me like I was nobody,” Bailey said. “It took about five to ten minutes for police to get the before traffic actually got under control.”

It could take several days and even months to repair the damage done to the overpass.

That will impact people on their daily commute.

