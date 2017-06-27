Burger King feeds police and emergency personnel - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Burger King feeds police and emergency personnel

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Burger King provided lunch to law enforcement and emergency crews working the crash on Interstate 555.

Managers Cindy Moode and Angie Caldwell donated two cases of water and 50 double cheeseburgers and French fries.

“We like to do whatever we can as a company to try to help out anytime there’s a need,” Moode said.

“We had a gentleman who came in, and we had already talked about it,” Caldwell said. “He came in to get something to drink and we told him we'd love to feed them, and he was just shocked. And he was just so appreciative once we got it ready.”

Burger King said it is just a small gesture for them to do for those who are working hard.

