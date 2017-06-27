At 10: More on how closed roads will affect morning traffic - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: More on how closed roads will affect morning traffic

Tonight at 10: After the crash on I-555 in Jonesboro today, your morning commute could change for some closed roads. Japhanie Gray joins us live with more details on the commute and repairs.

Plus, one Region 8 restaurant gave back to crews working on the fatal crash in a big way. We'll show you what they did.

And, one man was caught "silver handed" huffing some spray paint in Jonesboro. He has the mug shot to prove it.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Burger King feeds police and emergency personnel

    Burger King feeds police and emergency personnel

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-06-28 02:39:27 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-06-28 02:50:21 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Burger King provided lunch to law enforcement and emergency crews working the crash on Interstate 555.

    Burger King provided lunch to law enforcement and emergency crews working the crash on Interstate 555.

  • Witnesses told story of crash

    Witnesses told story of crash

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 10:20 PM EDT2017-06-28 02:20:20 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-06-28 02:48:49 GMT
    Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash Tuesday on I-555 that killed one person and damaged an overpass. (Source: KAIT)Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash Tuesday on I-555 that killed one person and damaged an overpass. (Source: KAIT)

    It was a scene often seen on the national news, witnesses said Tuesday when describing a crash involving an 18-wheeler that killed a Jonesboro man. 

    It was a scene often seen on the national news, witnesses said Tuesday when describing a crash involving an 18-wheeler that killed a Jonesboro man. 

  • Parker Rd. business manager recalls crash

    Parker Rd. business manager recalls crash

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-06-28 02:13:22 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-06-28 02:39:07 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Several business employees recall the moment when a crash that killed one and shut down Interstate 555 and the Harrisburg Road overpass.

    Several business employees recall the moment when a crash that killed one and shut down Interstate 555 and the Harrisburg Road overpass.

    •   
Powered by Frankly