Sheriff's department arrests man for stealing $21,000 ring

Craighead County sheriff's deputies say a man accused of stealing a ring worth more than $20,000 let the wrong person know he had it.

A woman reported the ring stolen in late May. The victim told authorities she keeps the ring, valued at $21,800, in her kitchen when she isn't wearing it.

"She said that she had hired Christopher Scott Wheeley to do some work on the residence," a probable cause affidavit states. "She noticed that he was in and out of the kitchen area several times."

The woman said when her ring turned up missing, she asked Wheeley if he had seen it.

Court documents state he replied "what ring?" He denied taking it.

Later, the victim's son received a text message from someone Wheeley owed money to. Wheeley allegedly offered the person a ring for the money owed.

The person told the victim's son about the ring, saying he knew it belonged to his mother.

"...he knew that Scott had been working for the victim and after seeing the ring, he knew it was [victim's] ring," court documents state.

The ring was returned to the rightful owner.

Wheeley was arrested for theft.

On Tuesday, Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with theft of more than $5,000.

He was given a $5,000 bond. His next court date is July 31.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android