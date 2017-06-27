Sheriff's department arrests man for stealing $21,000 ring - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff's department arrests man for stealing $21,000 ring

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Christopher Scott Wheeley (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) Christopher Scott Wheeley (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Craighead County sheriff's deputies say a man accused of stealing a ring worth more than $20,000 let the wrong person know he had it.

A woman reported the ring stolen in late May. The victim told authorities she keeps the ring, valued at $21,800, in her kitchen when she isn't wearing it.

"She said that she had hired Christopher Scott Wheeley to do some work on the residence," a probable cause affidavit states. "She noticed that he was in and out of the kitchen area several times."

The woman said when her ring turned up missing, she asked Wheeley if he had seen it.

Court documents state he replied "what ring?" He denied taking it.

Later, the victim's son received a text message from someone Wheeley owed money to. Wheeley allegedly offered the person a ring for the money owed.

The person told the victim's son about the ring, saying he knew it belonged to his mother.

"...he knew that Scott had been working for the victim and after seeing the ring, he knew it was [victim's] ring," court documents state.

The ring was returned to the rightful owner.

Wheeley was arrested for theft.

On Tuesday, Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with theft of more than $5,000.

He was given a $5,000 bond. His next court date is July 31.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Sheriff's department arrests man for stealing $21,000 ring

    Sheriff's department arrests man for stealing $21,000 ring

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-06-28 03:45:33 GMT
    Christopher Scott Wheeley (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Christopher Scott Wheeley (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    Craighead County Sheriff's Deputies say a man accused of stealing a ring worth more than $20,000 let the wrong person know he had it.

    Craighead County Sheriff's Deputies say a man accused of stealing a ring worth more than $20,000 let the wrong person know he had it.

  • Burger King feeds police and emergency personnel

    Burger King feeds police and emergency personnel

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-06-28 02:39:27 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-06-28 02:50:21 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Burger King provided lunch to law enforcement and emergency crews working the crash on Interstate 555.

    Burger King provided lunch to law enforcement and emergency crews working the crash on Interstate 555.

  • Witnesses told story of crash

    Witnesses told story of crash

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 10:20 PM EDT2017-06-28 02:20:20 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-06-28 02:48:49 GMT
    Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash Tuesday on I-555 that killed one person and damaged an overpass. (Source: KAIT)Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash Tuesday on I-555 that killed one person and damaged an overpass. (Source: KAIT)

    It was a scene often seen on the national news, witnesses said Tuesday when describing a crash involving an 18-wheeler that killed a Jonesboro man. 

    It was a scene often seen on the national news, witnesses said Tuesday when describing a crash involving an 18-wheeler that killed a Jonesboro man. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly