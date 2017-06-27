Oklahoma City Tops Memphis, 3-2

Redbirds Have Lost Three-Straight Games for First Time in Two Months

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Memphis Redbirds and the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers) played a second-straight 3-2 game Tuesday night at AutoZone Park, with the Dodgers again getting the win and extending the Redbirds’ losing streak to three games.

John Gant retired the final 11 Dodgers he faced and went 8.0 innings, allowing three runs which all came in the fourth and fifth innings, and striking out five with one walk. Nick Martini and Adolis Garcia had two hits apiece for the Redbirds (46-31), who have lost three-in-a-row for the first time since April 24-27.

Harrison Bader made an incredible leaping catch in the eighth inning to rob a home run and keep the score 3-2, and he also doubled in the game. Martini added a triple. Garcia, getting his first start at Triple-A, scored a run along with his two hits.

Oklahoma City (44-32) won despite being outhit 7-5 and not having a baserunner after the fifth inning. The Dodgers have now won seven-straight games.

Memphis and Oklahoma City get back to action tomorrow night at 7:05.

Next Games at AutoZone Park

The current homestand (June 26-July 3) features:

Thursday, June 29 (7:05 p.m.): All-You-Can-Eat Thursday, featuring breakfast foods, Thirsty Thursday with select $2 beers, College Night with $5 Left Field TruGreen Bluff tickets available for college students with a valid college ID

Friday, June 30 (7:05 p.m.): Memphis Chicks Night, featuring 2017 Hall of Fame inductee and former Memphis Chick Tim Raines (private meet-and-greet specialty ticket available), Friday Night Block Party featuring a band and $2 beers in the Plaza before the game

Saturday, July 1 (6:35 p.m.): postgame fireworks, Carlos Martinez/Matt Carpenter Dual Bobblehead specialty ticket, Saturday Night Party in the Plaza with a band and $2 beers before the game

Sunday, July 2 (2:05 p.m.): Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday with free ice cream to the first 2,500 kids ages 12 and under upon entering, Kids Run the Bases after the game, pregame player autographs inside the main gates (subject to change or cancellation)

Monday, July 3 (6:35 p.m.): Independence Day Celebration, presented by AutoZone, featuring postgame fireworks, specialty ticket option with hot dog/hamburger buffet