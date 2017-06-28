LIVE from damaged overpass: detours for your commute on GMR8 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

Mallory Jordan has LIVE reports all morning long from the scene of a fatal crash that also damaged the Harrisburg Road overpass on Interstate 555.

Watch GMR8 for information on detours to better plan your morning commute.

  • Man on motorcycle hits deer, seriously injured

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 6:45 AM EDT2017-06-28 10:45:54 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    A Missouri man is in the hospital after his motorcycle crossed paths with a deer.

  • Sheriff's department arrests man for stealing $21,000 ring

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-06-28 03:45:33 GMT
    Christopher Scott Wheeley (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Christopher Scott Wheeley (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    Craighead County Sheriff's Deputies say a man accused of stealing a ring worth more than $20,000 let the wrong person know he had it.

  • Burger King feeds police and emergency personnel

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-06-28 02:39:27 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Burger King provided lunch to law enforcement and emergency crews working the crash on Interstate 555.

