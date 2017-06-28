Man on motorcycle hits deer, seriously injured

A Missouri man is in the hospital after his motorcycle crossed paths with a deer.

Tuesday evening, Christopher Clinton, 66, of Willow Springs was driving a 2008 Honda Goldwing east on Missouri Route 14 near Dora when the crash happened.

Clinton hit a deer and went off the road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

He sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Springfield hospital.

The crash report stated Clinton was wearing a helmet.

