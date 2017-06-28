Man on motorcycle hits deer, seriously injured - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man on motorcycle hits deer, seriously injured

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

A Missouri man is in the hospital after his motorcycle crossed paths with a deer.

Tuesday evening, Christopher Clinton, 66, of Willow Springs was driving a 2008 Honda Goldwing east on Missouri Route 14 near Dora when the crash happened.

Clinton hit a deer and went off the road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

He sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Springfield hospital.

The crash report stated Clinton was wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man on motorcycle hits deer, seriously injured

    Man on motorcycle hits deer, seriously injured

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 6:45 AM EDT2017-06-28 10:45:54 GMT
    Wednesday, June 28 2017 6:56 AM EDT2017-06-28 10:56:15 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    A Missouri man is in the hospital after his motorcycle crossed paths with a deer.

    A Missouri man is in the hospital after his motorcycle crossed paths with a deer.

  • Sheriff's department arrests man for stealing $21,000 ring

    Sheriff's department arrests man for stealing $21,000 ring

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-06-28 03:45:33 GMT
    Christopher Scott Wheeley (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Christopher Scott Wheeley (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    Craighead County Sheriff's Deputies say a man accused of stealing a ring worth more than $20,000 let the wrong person know he had it.

    Craighead County Sheriff's Deputies say a man accused of stealing a ring worth more than $20,000 let the wrong person know he had it.

  • Burger King feeds police and emergency personnel

    Burger King feeds police and emergency personnel

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-06-28 02:39:27 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-06-28 02:50:21 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Burger King provided lunch to law enforcement and emergency crews working the crash on Interstate 555.

    Burger King provided lunch to law enforcement and emergency crews working the crash on Interstate 555.

    •   
Powered by Frankly