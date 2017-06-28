Suspect arrested after Ten Commandments monument destroyed

A religious monument was destroyed less than 24 hours after a religious monument was installed at the state Capitol in Little Rock.

Michael Tate Reed, 32, of Van Buren was arrested in the incident and is suspected of crashing his vehicle into the Ten Commandments monument early Wednesday morning.

A Facebook Live video posted to a page belonging to a Michael Reed appears to show the incident:

Reed is currently in the Pulaski County Jail and faces charges including defacing objects of public interest, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.

The six-foot-tall, 6,000-pound monument was installed Tuesday morning on the Capitol grounds with little fanfare and no advance notice.

A 2015 law required the state to allow the display near the Capitol, and a state panel last month gave final approval to its design and location.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

