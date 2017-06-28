Ten Commandments monument destroyed less than a day after instal - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Ten Commandments monument destroyed less than a day after installation

(Source: KARK) (Source: KARK)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Officials say Arkansas' new Ten Commandments monument was destroyed by someone driving a vehicle into it less than 24 hours after the monument was placed on state Capitol grounds.
    
Secretary of State's Office spokesman Chris Powell says Capitol Police arrested the male suspect early Wednesday. The suspect's name and motive haven't been released.
    
The stone monument fell to the ground and broke into multiple pieces.
    
The privately funded monument was 6 feet tall (1.8 meters) and weighed 6,000 pounds (2,721 kilograms). It was installed Tuesday morning on the southwest lawn of the Capitol with little fanfare and no advance notice. A 2015 law required the state to allow the display near the Capitol, and a state panel last month gave final approval to its design and location.

