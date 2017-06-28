Deputy sustained 'large cut to his neck' in scuffle with suspect

A sheriff says one of his deputies was injured as they attempted to take a suspect into custody.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said in a news release 41-year-old Chad Lee Merriman of Norfork was arrested early Tuesday morning.

Merriman was reported to have outstanding warrants and was violating an order of protection by being at a residence.

Deputies responded to a call about Merriman being at a residence on Major Street. The sheriff said his deputies have responded "numerous times" for the man being at the home.

In the most recent case, deputies arrived and found Merriman asleep. Deputies woke the man up and told him he was under arrest.

Montgomery said Merriman refused to comply and resisted arrest. Deputies tried to subdue the man with pepper spray.

However, a reported scuffle with deputies and Merriman took place.

One deputy, according to the sheriff, sustained a "large cut to his neck" during the scuffle. The man also grabbed the duty belt of a deputy.

Merriman was eventually taken into custody.

After the arrest, deputies found drug paraphernalia on Merriman including seven syringes and a spoon with suspected meth residue.

Merriman is in the Baxter County Detention Center on the following charges:

Battery in the second degree – felony

Possession of drug paraphernalia – felony

Resisting arrest – misdemeanor

Violating an order of protection – misdemeanor

Fleeing (3 counts) – misdemeanors

He is held in lieu of a $25,000 bond and will appear in court on Thursday as well as a later date for other outstanding warrants.

Montgomery added that Merriman has been in jail a total of 19 times since 1996 on various charges.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android