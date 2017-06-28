Officer nicked by needle, counterfeit bill found during traffic stop

Two Jonesboro women face several charges after police found drugs and counterfeit money during a traffic stop.

Tuesday, a Jonesboro police officer pulled over a vehicle on Red Wolf Boulevard after noticing the driver did not have the headlights on the vehicle turned on.

Kelsey Kinson, the driver of the vehicle, told the officer she did not have car insurance.

Kinson and passenger Susan Smith exited the vehicle after another JPD officer and his K9 arrived on the scene to do a search of the vehicle.

When asked why they were at the Fair View Hotel, the officer said the women told him they were looking for a hotel room for Smith. She said her lawyer paid for the room since Smith didn’t have any money or a place to stay.

Kinson agreed to let the officer search her vehicle as long as she stood next to him.

According to an incident report, the officer found a black purse with a $100 bill sticking out of it behind the seat Smith was seated in.

Upon closer inspection of the bill, the officer said he noticed writing in another language on the bill that he’d previously seen on counterfeit bills.

The officer then asked Smith why she had the bill and said Smith told him it was given to her.

After talking to Smith, the officer called a female JPD officer to the scene to assist in searching Smith.

According to an incident report, the officer noticed Smith trying to shove something into her groin area when she saw the female officer approaching to search her.

After ignoring commands to stop, two officers worked to control Smith and placed her in handcuffs. Smith was asked what she had in her pants and told the officers didn’t have anything.

However, after searching Smith the female officer reported being poked by a sharp object in Smith’s pants. The incident report stated the officer found an uncapped syringe in Smith’s pants.

Smith and the female officer were transported to a local hospital.

During a search of the vehicle, an officer reported finding a plastic bag with white crystalline residue inside Kinson’s purse.

A field test showed the residue tested positive for methamphetamine.

The officer also reported finding a tablet in the backseat that came back as stolen after the serial numbers were run by dispatch.

Kinson reportedly told the officer, to her knowledge, it was not stolen and was given to her to be pawned off but Kinson didn’t feel like pawning it herself.

Kinson was arrested and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center where she was charged with possession of a controlled substance, theft by receiving, driving without lights, and no proof of liability insurance.

Kinson was held pending a probable cause hearing.

After being medically cleared, Smith was picked up from a local hospital and taken to the CCDC where she told an officer she received the counterfeit bill from a man known as "Solo" and that he had a large amount counterfeit bills.

Smith was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, battery, forgery, and resisting arrest.

Smith was also held pending a probable cause hearing.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android