Twenty-nine win elk permits for the 2017 Arkansas elk hunt

JASPER (AGFC) – Twenty-nine Arkansans will have the opportunity to hunt for and harvest an Arkansas elk during the public land elk hunts this October and November after being drawn during the annual Buffalo River Elk Festival.

More than 3,000 applications from online registrations taken in May filled the squirrel cage on center stage at the festival in Jasper on Saturday. Twenty-six winners were chosen between the festival’s events to fill the available slots for this year’s hunt. An additional three permits were reserved for on-site applicants only. This year three lucky ladies had their names pulled from the batch of 594 on-site applications.

The number of applications dropped slightly this year. Last year, 4,894 applications were received online, compared to this year’s total of 3,019 online applicants. Wes Wright, elk program coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, says the drop was expected with the recent change to the AGFC online permit system. All drawn permit applications now require a non-refundable $5 application processing fee.

“We had instances where applicants were drawn who did not have any hunting experience or experience handling a firearm,” Wright said. “And we’ve had people draw and not show up for the hunt or only hunt the first day and quit. We wanted to make sure people were serious about entering.”

Private land elk permit applications will still be accepted through July 15. Landowners enrolled in the AGFC Elk Management Assistance Program may apply, and are issued a number of permits based on the acreage of their property. Landowners may transfer permits to eligible hunters. Hunters participating in the private land elk hunt must follow a quota system, with 12 bulls and 40 antlerless elk being available in this year’s quota hunt.

In addition to drawn hunts and private land quota hunts, any elk outside of Boone, Carroll, Madison, Newton and Searcy counties may be legally taken by a hunter who is hunting for deer with a limit of one, either sex elk per year.

Visit https://www.agfc.com/en/hunting/big-game/elk/ for more information on elk hunting in Arkansas.

Winners of the 2017 public land elk hunt permits:

October 2-6, 2017 Hunt

Susan Smith, Pocahontas, Either Sex – on-site draw winner

Jason Dodson, Bella Vista, Antlerless

Betty Brandt, Jasper, Antlerless – on-site draw winner

Trinity Story, Yellville, Antlerless – on-site draw winner

Jamee Spears, Jacksonville, Antlerless

October 30-November 3, 2017 Hunt

Larry Mallette, Hot Springs, Either Sex

Barton Moore, White Hall, Antlerless

Bradley Stratton, Fayetteville, Antlerless

Benjamin Moore, Brookland, Youth Either Sex

Joshua Langston, Mountain View, Either Sex

Garry Sanders, Fort Smith, Antlerless

John Bruner, Washington, Antlerless

Robert Smith, Quitman, Antlerless

Randall James, Garfield, Antlerless

Leslie Smithpeters, Arkadelphia, Antlerless

Michael Freppon, Bald Knob, Youth Either Sex

Robert Kumsher, Lakeview, Either Sex

Scott Hart, North Little Rock, Antlerless

Garry King, Mayflower, Antlerless

Richard Holtquist, Farmington, Antlerless

Jaydon Younger, Paragould, Antlerless

Don Tomlinson, Batesville, Antlerless

Nicholas Turpin, Benton, Either Sex

Regina Gunderson, Morrilton, Either Sex

Jason Burns, Bald Knob, Antlerless

Nicholas Drake, Quitman, Antlerless

Duane Hada, Yellville, Antlerless

Bryan Black, Searcy, Antlerless

Stefanie Weido, El Dorado, Antlerless