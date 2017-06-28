AG's mobile office to visit Clay County

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Wednesday her mobile office would soon make a stop in Clay County.

Her staff will travel to the M.B. Ainley Jr. Community Center, 536 E. Elm, in Corning on Thursday, July 27.

From 10-11:30 a.m. they will assist constituents with consumer-related issues, like filing complaints against scam artists, and answer questions about the AG’s office and the services it offers.

They will also provide a secure box for citizens to dispose of unwanted or out-of-date prescription drugs safely.

For more information about the services provided by the AG’s office, visit ArkansasAG.gov or call (501) 682-2007.

The attorney general’s mobile office will also travel to the following locations during the month of July:

Benton County

Thursday, July 6, 10-11:30 a.m.

Benton County Senior Activity and Wellness Center

3501 S.E. L St.

Bentonville, AR 72712

Carroll County

Tuesday, July 11, 10-11:30 a.m.

Carroll County Senior Activity and Wellness Center

202 W. Madison Ave.

Berryville, AR 72616

Lee County

Tuesday, July 18, 10-11:30 a.m.

Lon Mann Cotton Research Station

8 Lee Road 214

Marianna, AR 72360

Baxter County

Tuesday, July 25, 10-11:30 a.m.

Van Matre Senior Activity and Wellness Center

1101 Spring St.

Mountain Home, AR 72653

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

