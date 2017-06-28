Hot grease thrown at crowd, 3 people burned

A fight involving several people ended with a woman apparently throwing hot grease on the crowd.

Just after midnight Wednesday, officers were called to the 2000-block of Belt Street regarding several burn victims.

Witnesses said a fight had broken out on the balcony between two apartments. At one point, according to the initial incident report, an unnamed female suspect threw a pot of hot grease on the crowd.

The victims were taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment of their burns.

One of the victims said she was walking down the stairs when the grease hit her. She suffered burns to her face and neck.

Another victim, with burns to her chest and stomach, said she was leaving the area when the grease landed on her.

A man, who was not involved in the fight but was walking up the stairs to his mother’s apartment, had burns to the back of his neck.

None of the victims could identify the suspect, other than to say she was a black woman wearing a brown shirt and flowered shorts.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android