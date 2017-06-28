Application period mobility-impaired hunting permits is open

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) – The Army Corps of Engineers will accept applications through

Sept. 1 for the 2017 special deer hunts that provide accessibility for disabled military and mobility-impaired hunters.

Applicants can apply for up to three different hunting locations throughout Arkansas. Eligible applicants with paralysis, amputation of a limb, or have at least a 50 percent disability rating are eligible to apply and are not required to be retired military. Active duty military in a Wounded Warrior Program are also eligible to apply for these hunts.

Applicants must submit a completed application form and a doctor’s letter verifying their disability to be eligible. A drawing will be held in September to select hunters.

Please request applications and refer specific questions to each lake’s point of contact listed below or to the district’s program coordinator Bruce Caldwell at 324 W. 7th Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653, by e-mail at Bruce.w.caldwell@usace.army.mil, or by calling 501-340-1425.

2017-18 Disabled Military/Mobility-Impaired Hunts

LOCATION:

Greeson

Oct. 5-6

Muzzleloader

Marty Reynolds

870-285-2151 ext. 5003

Mountain Home

Oct. 23-25

Muzzleloader

Ty Fowler

501-340-1433

Greers Ferry

Oct. 31-Nov. 2

Muzzleloader

Jason Presley

501-340-1905

Clarksville

Nov. 2-3

Muzzleloader/

Shotgun

Scotty Ashlock

501-340-1741

Nimrod

Nov. 8-9

Modern gun

Terry Gentry

501-324-6957

Gillham

Nov. 15-17

Modern gun/

Muzzleloader

Victor Kuykendall

870-584-4161

Ouachita

Nov. 18-19

Modern gun

Joe Bailey

501-767-2101 ext. 73079

Arkansas Post

Nov. 29-Dec. 1

Muzzleloader/

Shotgun

Russell Malahy

870-548-2291

Cooks Lake*

Dec. 8-10

Modern gun

Wesley Howard

870-282-8247

DeGray Duck*

Jan. 20-21

Shotgun with slugs

Jeff Lockwood

870-246-5501 ext. 64012

*NOTE: Medical requirements for the Cooks Lake deer hunt or the DeGray Lake duck hunt are different from other hunts listed and require a different application. If you wish to apply for these two hunts, please contact the hunt coordinators listed above.