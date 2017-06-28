Application period mobility-impaired hunting permits is open

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) – The Army Corps of Engineers will accept applications through
Sept. 1 for the 2017 special deer hunts that provide accessibility for disabled military and mobility-impaired hunters.
Applicants can apply for up to three different hunting locations throughout Arkansas. Eligible applicants with paralysis, amputation of a limb, or have at least a 50 percent disability rating are eligible to apply and are not required to be retired military. Active duty military in a Wounded Warrior Program are also eligible to apply for these hunts.
Applicants must submit a completed application form and a doctor’s letter verifying their disability to be eligible. A drawing will be held in September to select hunters.
Please request applications and refer specific questions to each lake’s point of contact listed below or to the district’s program coordinator Bruce Caldwell at 324 W. 7th Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653, by e-mail at Bruce.w.caldwell@usace.army.mil, or by calling 501-340-1425.
2017-18 Disabled Military/Mobility-Impaired Hunts
LOCATION:
Greeson
Oct. 5-6
Muzzleloader
Marty Reynolds
870-285-2151 ext. 5003
Mountain Home
Oct. 23-25
Muzzleloader
Ty Fowler
501-340-1433
Greers Ferry
Oct. 31-Nov. 2
Muzzleloader
Jason Presley
501-340-1905
Clarksville
Nov. 2-3
Muzzleloader/
Shotgun
Scotty Ashlock
501-340-1741
Nimrod
Nov. 8-9
Modern gun
Terry Gentry
501-324-6957
Gillham
Nov. 15-17
Modern gun/
Muzzleloader
Victor Kuykendall
870-584-4161
Ouachita
Nov. 18-19
Modern gun
Joe Bailey
501-767-2101 ext. 73079
Arkansas Post
Nov. 29-Dec. 1
Muzzleloader/
Shotgun
Russell Malahy
870-548-2291
Cooks Lake*
Dec. 8-10
Modern gun
Wesley Howard
870-282-8247
DeGray Duck*
Jan. 20-21
Shotgun with slugs
Jeff Lockwood
870-246-5501 ext. 64012
*NOTE: Medical requirements for the Cooks Lake deer hunt or the DeGray Lake duck hunt are different from other hunts listed and require a different application. If you wish to apply for these two hunts, please contact the hunt coordinators listed above.
