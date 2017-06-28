Annual hunting licenses expire June 30

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wants to remind all hunters that all annual hunting licenses and permits expire on June 30.

Fishing licenses are valid for one year from the date of purchase, but all Arkansas hunting licenses will expire at the end of the month.

Renewing your hunting license is literally as simple as clicking a button. Just visit www.agfc.com, and click the green “Buy Licenses, Check Game” button at the top of the screen. You will be taken to our secure license purchase site where you can enter your information and make your purchase right through your computer or smartphone. You can print the license yourself, or it can be emailed to you as a .pdf that you can keep on your phone if you wish to go paperless. Game tags must still be printed and used, but all hunting and fishing privileges become effective the moment your purchase is complete.

Purchasing your license also still is available at each AGFC regional office and nature center as well as many bait shops and sporting goods stores. You also may call 800-364-GAME (4263) 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to handle the purchase over the phone.

Visit www.agfc.com and renew today.