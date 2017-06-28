Sheriff: Home search yields largest meth bust in county

Evidence seized during search of a Pineville home. (Source: Izard Co. Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff’s deputies made a historic discovery during a recent search of a family’s home.

Investigators with the Izard County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at the Pineville home of 68-year-old Lawrence Arden Parnell and 39-year-old Amos Louis Parnell.

The search, according to Chief Deputy Earnie Blackley, yielded the “most methamphetamine ever seized in Izard County.”

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, investigators found more than two pounds of the drug.

They also reported finding numerous items of drug paraphernalia, digital scales, and several loaded firearms. They also located and seized a stolen four-wheeler and a boat valued at more than $15,000.

Deputies arrested both Parnell men and took them to the Izard County Detention Center.

Lawrence Arden Parnell is charged with:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia with the purpose to process, prepare, test or analyze-methamphetamine

Maintaining a drug premises

Manufacturing of a Schedule VI controlled substance-marijuana

Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms

Felon in possession of a firearm

Theft by receiving.

He was given a recognizance bond.

Amos Louis Parnell is charged with:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia with the purpose to process, prepare, test or analyze-methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia with the purpose to ingest-methamphetamine

Maintaining a drug premises

Manufacturing of a Schedule VI controlled substance-marijuana

Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms

Felon in possession of a firearm

Theft by receiving

Habitual offender convicted of four or more felonies.

His bond was set at $40,000.

Agents with the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas Department of Correction, and the Independence County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the search and arrests.

