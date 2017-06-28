Mussel Workshop slated at Powhattan State Park

History meets nature at a program sponsored by the North East Arkansas Master Naturalists, in conjunction with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, and the Arkansas State Parks. The program is titled, Fresh Water Mussels: Their Status Today, and Their Great Place in Arkansas History. The educational workshop will be held at the Powhattan Historical State Park School House beginning at 10 a.m., on Saturday July 8. The program will begin with special exhibitions, and an educational presentation on the history, biology, and the environmental status of fresh water mussels in Arkansas and the region.

Fresh water mussels shaped much of the history in Arkansas. California had a gold rush, while Arkansas had a Pearl Rush. Few people know that one of the grandest pearls of the Royal Crown of England came from Arkansas, or that Richard Burton bought Elizabeth Taylor an Arkansas pearl in 1969. Native Americans treasured shells and pearls utilizing them for ritualistic practices and in prehistoric industry. The Pearl Rush began in late 1800’s through1903 when Dr. J. H. Myers of Black Rock found a stunning 14 grain pink pearl worth a small fortune for the day. Thousands of mussels were killed to find that perfect pearl, and the remains of the mussel would go to waste. This spurred the button blank industry utilizing the shell which provided much of the world with buttons through the 1940’s when plastic replaced the demand for shell buttons. That did not finish the need for Arkansas nacre, which is what the iridescent substance the pearl is made of. The 50’s introduced more discretionary income and a strand of fine cultured pearls became a must have for many American woman. De Beer has the monopoly on diamonds, while Mikimoto has the top secret monopoly for culturing the highest quality pearls. The small round nuclei pellets are needed to seed a fine strand of marine cultured pearls and is predominantly made of Arkansas Mother of Pearl.

The United States has the greatest number of freshwater mussel species on the planet, and Arkansas has one of the highest numbers of varied species in the United States. Unfortunately, of the 77 mussel species in Arkansas, 52 of them are carry some risk for extinction and some are considered endangered for extinction. The last 30 years has seen a dramatic decline in the mussel population because of the loss of habitat and because of changes in the environment.

Bill Posey, is a 17 year veteran of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission serves as Assistant Chief in Fisheries and oversees the AGFC’s Herpetology (reptiles and amphibians), Malacology (mollusk), Non-game biology, as well as the stream biologists, and Stream Team Coordinators. Northeast Arkansas is fortunate to have him as the primary presenter to assist in the public education of such a misunderstood creature.

Learn why the least visible, most silent, and most endangered Arkansas inhabitant is worth paying attention to. Give this creature some wildlife justice, because we need them as much as they need us to protect water quality in the streams and rivers of Arkansas. We shall gather at the river, and all who are interested are invited to attend. For a day of additional activities the Powhatan Courthouse has many exhibits on pearling and much more, visit Old Davidsonville Historical State Park featuring the new Visitor Center and Museum, and Lake Charles State Park provides a Nature Center, swimming beach, and fishing.