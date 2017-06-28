Police investigating Green Dot card scam

A police department in Missouri is investigating several complaints of scams.

The scams, according to a news release from the Poplar Bluff Police Department, range from accusing the victim of having outstanding warrants and unpaid government loans to having uncompleted federal questionnaires.

A common factor in all of the incidents is the caller demands the victim go buy a prepaid Green Dot card to pay for the supposed violations.

Police stated Green Dot and other prepaid debit card services allow the scammer to "circumvent security measures of traditional money transfer services."

According to PBPD, if you receive a similar call instructing payment an outstanding debt this way you should treat it as a possible scam "until discovered otherwise."

