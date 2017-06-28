D.A.R.E. you not to look at this award-winning truck

A truck with the Craighead County Sheriff Office just received a special accolade.

According to the sheriff's office website, the county's D.A.R.E. truck won "Best in Show" at the Arkansas Safe Schools Association meeting this week in Little Rock.

It was judged in the Cool Car Contest as part of the festivities in which school resource officers from around the state attends.

The Dodge truck driven by Deputy Jamey Carter is customized front to back by local businesses and organizations.

Carter and the truck will be representing Craighead County at the D.A.R.E. America International Training Conference in Dallas, TX on July 11-13.

For more information about D.A.R.E., click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android