Disaster recovery centers opens in Lawrence & Randolph counties

Help for flood victims is available starting Wednesday.

FEMA and the Small Business Administration have teamed up to help people in Region 8 get back on their feet.

“We’re opening today what’s called a disaster recovery center,” FEMA representative Daniel Green said. “It’s really a one stop shop for anyone who is still feeling the effects of the flooding from earlier this year. It’s going to have the Small Business Administration, FEMA, and our partners from the state government of Arkansas.”

Information centers are set up in both Lawrence and Randolph counties.

Green said they want to make sure not only that everyone gets help, but they get the help they need for their situation.

“They’ll be learning the number of ways FEMA, the Small Business Administration and the state of Arkansas can help them out,” Green said. “We have a variety of programs. No two people usually will come in and hear the same things. Our stuff is tailor-suited to what happened to you. So come in ready to work with us, we’re going to work with you, and we’re going to stay here until we’re done.”

Cynthia Cowell, public information officer for the Small Business Administration, said they may be a business organization, but homeowners need to check them out as well.

“Now for homeowners,” Cowell said. “We can lend up to $200,000 to repair or replace a damaged home. For homeowners and renters we can lend up to $40,000 to replace personal property such as cars and furniture, and then for businesses, we can lend up to $2 million both for physical damage to a business or for a business that may or may not have had any physical damage, economic injury.”

The information centers aren’t only for people in Lawrence and Randolph counties.

Green said the centers are there to help anyone in need.

“It’s for the people of Northeast Arkansas first and foremost,” Green said. “Anyone who is still feeling the effects of the flood, who was hit by the floods earlier this year, this is to help them get on the road to recovery that much quicker.”

“SBA offers help to disaster victims by way of low-interest government loans,” Cowell said. “These come straight from the Treasury, and they’re available to businesses of all sizes, private, nonprofit organizations- including churches- and homeowners and renters as well.”

Green said they’re here to assist in finding you help.

“If you’ve already registered with FEMA, it’s only going to help speed things up,” Green said. “If you pop into the DRC looking for help and you haven’t registered, they’re going to ask you to start the registration process first, so it really helps if you’ve already registered online or by calling FEMA.”

FEMA Information Centers are located at BRTC Fire Training Facility in Walnut Ridge and the Randolph County Nursing Home in Pocahontas.

They are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m - 5 p.m on Sunday.

To apply online click here or call at 1-800-621-3362.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android