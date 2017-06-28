City employees help Waffle House employee get to work after bridge closure

Some Jonesboro city officials volunteered their time to find a way to get a Waffle House employee to work after the Harrisburg Road bridge closure.

On Wednesday, Robert Canady, a Waffle House employee, told Region 8 News he walks the Harrisburg Road bridge every day to get to work on Parker Road.

But, after the fiery crash on Tuesday shutdown the overpass, he had to find an alternate route, which Canady said took more time.

“It usually takes me about 30 minutes to get to work, but now, hours, maybe an hour or two,” Canady said. “I have to go all the way around.”

Some random city employees found out about Canady’s situation, and volunteered to get him to and from work until the bridge is fixed.

One employee called Canady, they exchanged contact information. Canady thanked the volunteers for their help.

