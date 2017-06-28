Repair, rebuilding advice available in Dunklin & Oregon counties

Free repair and rebuilding advice will be given in Dunklin and Oregon counties for people with damaged property after flooding and storms from April 28 to May 11.

According to a release from Missouri’s State Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA and home improvement stores are teaming up in Dunklin and Oregon counties to provide free information, tips, and literature to people to help make their homes stronger and safer.

In Dunklin County, FEMA advisors will be on hand at Barton’s Lumber at 1135 Anthony St. in Kennett on June 29-30 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 1 from 8 a.m. to noon, and on July 3 from 7 a.m. to noon.

In Oregon County, advisors will be at Cover & Son Lumber/Do It Best Hardware at 798 Front St. in Thayer on June 28-30 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 1 from 7:30 a.m. to noon, and on July 3 from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Mitigation specialists will answer questions, offer home improvement tips with methods to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters.

Recovery topics include flood insurance, elevating utilities, and rebuilding flooded homes.

