Asphalt scam strikes another county

The Poinsett County Sheriff's Office is warning people of a scam that Craighead County deputies dealt with last week.

According to a post on the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the scam involves an asphalt company that will come to your home and asks for the homeowner.

The company will tell the homeowner they were working a job and have leftover asphalt and will put it in your driveway at minimal cost, the post noted.

After the crew finishes laying the asphalt, the cost is over $7,000.

If you are approached by someone asking if you are interested and you are suspicious that they may not be legitimate, call the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 870-578-2116.

The sheriff’s office will come out to see if the individuals are a legitimate company.

