City applies for grant to replace playgound

Batesville hopes a grant will help them upgrade the playground at Riverside Park.

Mayor Rick Elumbaugh said they applied for a $150,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism to replace the old equipment.

The current playground is wooden and is over 35 years old, which makes it difficult to replace parts.

The main mission, however, is to provide a safe place for kids to play.

“Most of them are a fiberglassed molded,” Elumbaugh said. “They’re built much safer today than they were probably 30-years-ago, and that is a huge concern of ours. It’s safety, and of course, we want to have a fun playground, and something that all of our children and kids, and grandkids could enjoy and be safe on.”

Elumbaugh said they are expecting to get the grant by the end of August.

After that, they hope to have the playground equipment installed by the beginning of 2018.

