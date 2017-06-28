Ribbon cutting held at Dunklin Co. head start centers

The Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation held two ribbon cuttings Wednesday in Dunklin County.

The ribbon cuttings were held at the new Senath Head Start/Early Head Start Center and the new Kennett Early Head Start Center.

Each center brings 21 new jobs, $766,760 a year in new on-going funding, and will serve 40 additional children from birth to three years old.

The Senath center is located at 205 E. Hornbeck Street, and the Kennett center is located at 618 Compress Road.

