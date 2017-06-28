Building formally owned by Mission Outreach torn down

An old healthcare center once owned by Mission Outreach is no longer standing.

According to arkansascountydata.com, the build on Southwest Drive in Jonesboro was sold to First National Bank for a price of $0.

A bank representative said the transaction was made possible because the owner of the building deeded the property over to the bank without going through the foreclosure process.

