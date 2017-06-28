United Way collecting fans for elderly

A Jonesboro food pantry has found a way to serve the elderly community this summer.

According to the United Way’s Facebook page, they will take donations of new, in the box fans to help keep the elderly cool.

Donations can be made at the United Way office at 407 Union Street in Jonesboro.

