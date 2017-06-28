Junior Auxiliary sells door hanger to honor fallen officer

The Junior Auxiliary of Jackson County plans to honor the loss of Lt. Patrick Weatherford by giving back to police.

Samantha Webb with the Junior Auxiliary will take orders for special made door hangers to be displayed each June 12 to honor the day Weatherford was killed.

The money made will help members of law enforcement to further their education.

To order a door hanger, visit the Junior Auxiliary’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android