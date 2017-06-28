Traffic now open above, below Harrisburg Road overpass

It may still be slow going, but drivers are being allowed to travel over the Harrisburg Road overpass as well as underneath it.

According to District Engineer Brad Smithee of the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department, traffic is now open for one lane in each direction on the overpass.

Drivers can also travel under the overpass on Interstate 555 northbound.

The announcement of the openings came Wednesday night.

Earlier Wednesday, officials said there would likely be some traffic changes after an 18-wheeler crash Tuesday morning in Jonesboro that killed a man.

However, both Jonesboro and AHTD officials say they are working to make the changes as smooth as humanly possible.

"We know this is an inconvenience and these folks really understand and appreciate how much of an inconvenience this is and so they are willing to do whatever they have to get this thing going," Smithee said.

Jonesboro Traffic Operations Engineer Mark Nichols said city officials are working to balance traffic delays at major intersections due to the accident.

At least 15,000 vehicles go over the Harrisburg Road overpass every day, highway officials have said. Nichols noted that city officials are working to adjust signal lights to allow vehicles to have more time to go through the area.

"As a general rule, you have to take time from another movement to give time to that movement. So we are trying to balance that delay a little bit as best that we can. Again, when you have an intersection that's saturated, everyone is going to have some delay but you just have to balance it out the best you can," Nichols said.

