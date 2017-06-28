Business picks up for several following new traffic detour

Detours continued along I-555 following the closure of the Harrisburg Road overpass Tuesday.

And due to the closure, several businesses along Parker and Caraway Roads have already seen increased business.

One location, the Exxon Checkers gas station, has been stayed busy, due to the detour that's created more traffic in the area.

One employee said that detour has easily brought more business to the gas station.

"It did pick up quite a bit," Farhan Khimani, Checkers manager, said. "I've been here since 9 a.m. and compared to last Wednesday, I saw maybe twice as much business over here. I'm guessing that's because of that, the accident and people using Caraway road more."

City officials and the highway department said they're continuing to not only monitor the overpass, but are doing what they can to alleviate traffic at the major intersections.

