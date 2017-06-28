City of Paragould receives check for mausoleum

Two city officials with the city of Paragould received a $9,999.00 check Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post, City Clerk Andrea Williams and her deputy, Julia Davis, went to Little Rock to receive the check.

The post states the check will be used to repair stained glass windows and the front door of the mausoleum located at the Linwood Cemetery.

